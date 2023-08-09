Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A DCI officer based in Makadara was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kayole’s Mihango area on Tuesday night as his wife watched.

David Mayaka and his wife were fixing a puncture when three men riding on a motorbike pulled over and accosted them.

In the heart-wrenching footage, the slain officer is heard pleading with the gunmen to take whatever they wanted.

One of the gunmen is heard saying, “piga yeye”(shoot him).“Tafadhali shika, shika, please!” the officer is heard pleading.

As the scuffle ensued, four shots rent the air before the gunmen sped off on a motorbike, leaving the officer’s wife screaming for help.

She was also shot in the thigh and robbed of her mobile phone.

“Amegongwa hii side amelalia, anableed sana nisaidieni tumpeleke Komarock Modern (hospital),” the wife is heard pleading with first responders who had started milling at the scene.

A police Landcruiser arrived at the scene moments later but left, leaving the injured DCI officer writhing in pain.

“Hata polisi ndio hawa. Aki nisaidieni, ni askari kama nyinyi….tuko na watoto wadogo. Tumegongwa na vijana watatu kwa pikipiki. Nisaidieni hata mimi nimengongwa,” she is heard pleading with the officers.

Netizens have cast doubt on whether it was a normal robbery.

Watch the CCTV footage and reactions.

