Thursday, August 24, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to share the money he was given by President William Ruto.

On Tuesday, during a burial in Mwala constituency, Machakos County, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that Ruto bribed Raila Odinga with an undisclosed amount of money to end his anti-government protests.

Manyora, who is a fanatic of the former Premier, asked him to come clean on the claims that he was ‘silenced’ with money whose amount remains unknown.

He added that it would be prudent if the other principals in Azimio also got their share.

“Baba Raila Odinga, how much money did William Ruto give you to buy your silence?

“We are coming for our share,” posted Manyora on Twitter.

Raila Odinga and his close allies are yet to respond to the allegations.

