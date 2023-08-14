Monday, August 14, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has showered praise on ODM leader Raila Odinga after announcing that they will not order people to take to the streets in the future.

In a message shared with Raila on Twitter, Wetangula said the decision is long overdue as it is what they have been pushing for.

Wetangula said though the former premier has delayed the move, it is laudable that he finally made the decision.

“Nataka kushukuru, niliona jana ka news flash kwamba Ndugu yetu Raila Odinga amesema hataitisha maandamano tena Kenya kama solution ya mambo ya Kisiasa,” Wetangula said.

“Na Tunasema that was what you should have done in the first place, but now that you have it, we salute you for seeing the sense that we have always been crying for,” he added.

Over the weekend, Raila said he will not ask Kenyans to demonstrate against President William Ruto’s government in the streets ever again to avoid senseless deaths.

He noted that they will devise ways of cornering the government in the event they don’t fulfill their promises.

“We cannot be cowed it is our responsibility to liberate our country,” Raila declared.

”We can tell our people to stay home, that is another way to express disaffection, next time we shall not tell people to come out, we will you to stay at home and stop anybody who is trying g to come out,” Raila said.

