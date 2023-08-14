Monday, August 14, 2023 – Babu Owino, the Member of Parliament for Embakasi East, has voiced his opposition to the new demonstration tactic of the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

In this tactic, Raila Odinga instructed his supporters to remain indoors during the upcoming demonstrations, rather than taking to the streets.

Speaking Friday in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila said he will ask his supporters to stay indoors to avoid police killings and brutality during demonstrations.

“We will not be cowed by this act, we don’t even have to bring people to the streets.

“We can tell people to stay home as another way of expressing dissatisfaction.

“In fact, next time we will not tell people to come to the streets, we will tell them to stay in their homes and not to come outside,” Raila said.

However, Babu Owino says the move will be ineffective and the only move to keep the Kenya Kwanza government in check is by telling people to go outside.

“Baba, you said we shouldn’t go to the streets to demonstrate.

“But I want to say that we have to go. That is the only way we are going to keep this government in check.

“If not, then our people won’t be safe,” Babu said.

He also restated that the issues affecting Kenyans must be accommodated in the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition.

The talks are set to officially begin on Monday, August 14 at Bomas of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.