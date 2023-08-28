Monday, August 28, 2023 – Donald Trump’s campaign says it has raised $7.1 million since the former U.S. president was processed at an Atlanta jail on Thursday, August 24 in the Georgia election subversion case.

Trump’s fundraising total for the past three weeks, following his indictment and arraignment in Washington related to the federal January 6 case and then his surrender and processing at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, is close to $20 million, a Trump campaign official said on Saturday.

On Friday, the day following his arrest in Georgia, Trump raised $4.18 million, the highest-grossing day of the entire campaign, the source said.

Following Trump’s arrest, his campaign also immediately began selling merchandise featuring the former president’s mug shot. The sales have contributed to the high fundraising totals, according to the source.

Trump’s legal troubles have mounted in recent weeks, with prosecutors bringing two indictments related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Earlier this month, special counsel Jack Smith brought four federal charges against the former president. The indictment alleges that Trump “was determined to remain in power” and, along with his allies, orchestrated a plot to overturn the results on and leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Also last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought 41 charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants, including his former personal attorney and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The charges include violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, and the indictment claims the defendants worked as an “enterprise” to overturn the state’s election result.

While Trump is yet to be arraigned in the Georgia case, he made an appearance at the Fulton County jail during TV primetime on Thursday to be booked and released on bond. Trump’s advisers said they were very pleased with the media coverage Thursday, and the former president immediately began to fundraise after his arrest.

Trump also returned to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021 to share a fundraising note.

“I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA,” Trump wrote Thursday. He asked his supporters to make a campaign contribution “to evict” President Joe Biden “during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.”