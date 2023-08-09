Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed on the defection of Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi from Raila Odinga’s Azimio to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In a statement on Monday, Ngunyi, who was against a William Ruto presidency in the build-up to the 2022 election, said he misjudged Ruto and that he had changed his mind.

“I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the Dynasty lens.

“But if the facts change, you must change your mind.

“And only a fool does not change his mind. I started project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it,” he said in a Tweet.

However, in a quick rejoinder, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi rubbished Mutahi Ngunyi’s defection to Kenya Kwanza political camp.

The lawyer termed Mutahi Ngunyi’s defection as a move in a leisurely manner, adding that it was not worth it to the Kenya Kwanza political camp.

“Prof, you were ordered or told to hate William Ruto.

“You were not strong or smart enough to think for yourself.

“The defection of a poodle is worthless.

“We are only interested in that of the master,” he tweeted.

Ngunyi worked as a political advisor to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta but later threw weight behind ODM leader Raila Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST