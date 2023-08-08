Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion has revealed that the Canadian singer is struggling following her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare, incurable neurological condition that results in uncontrollable muscle spasms.

Opening up to Le Journal de Montreal (via SheMazing), about the My Heart Will Go On vocalist’s life in the wake of cancelling her world tour, Claudette admitted that her sister needed to ‘rest.’

However, the Canadian crooner’s sister added that Celine is ‘working hard’ to see if there’s a cure out there for what some medical professionals refer to as ‘statue syndrome.’

‘She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,’ Claudette said.

Claudette recognized the dedication her sister had for performing, saying, ‘She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.’

However, ‘At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something,’ Claudette reflected.

Despite the disparaging diagnosis, the It’s All Coming Back To Me Now singer has the support of her family.

Her sister noted, ‘[Performing is] innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life. ‘We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,’ Claudette emphasized.

Claudette also noted during her interview that Celine’s other sister, Linda, had moved into Celine’s home to support the star. ‘When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard,’ Claudette mentioned.

A source close to the brunette beauty told US Weekly, ‘It came as a shock, but she’s lost none of her fighting spirit and is comforted that at least she knows exactly what she’s dealing with now.’

They added, ‘There’s comfort that she can alleviate some of the symptoms by getting treatments that are specific for this condition.’