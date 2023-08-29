Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – The two wives of Botswana polygamist pastor, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, have said they can only allow their husband to marry just one more wife.

Mpho and Kagiso, who disclosed this in an interview, said four wives would be extreme and they would never allow Sekati to go that far.

Sharing a newspaper clip of the interview on Monday, August 28, 2023, the pastor said he shared the same sentiment and will never go beyond three wives.

“My wives are echoing my sentiments here! Do not do this thing on an even number, I repeat, if you can’t have a single wife, don’t have 2! Ba tsile go nna hela ba go balla “riot act,” he wrote.