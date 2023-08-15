Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Several female law students of the University of Calabar caused drama after they staged a protest in the institution, accusing one Prof Cyril Ndifon, Dean of Faculty of Law, of frequently harassing them sexually.

They moved around in groups on the campus late Monday afternoon chanting ‘Ndifon, go! go!’

The students displayed placards with various inscriptions, including “Ndifon Must Go!”

“We’re tired of sucking d!cks for marks,”

“Law Girls Are Not Bonanza,”

“Prof Ndifon Must Stop Grabbing our Bum.”

Prof. Ndifon was previously removed from his position as Dean of Law over allegations of sexual assault in 2016.

The suspension was to last until he was completely exonerated from the allegations.

However, according to reports, the University of Calabar (UNICAL) reappointed him as the Dean of the faculty in 2022 under controversial circumstances.

Ndifon claimed that the allegations from the students were barefaced lies aimed at tarnishing his image.

“Since I defeated some persons in an election that was keenly contested, to emerge as Dean of the faculty, it hasn’t been easy.

“I had skipped several booby traps.

“These allegations are baseless and masterminded by my detractors who had vowed to ensure that my image is dragged through the mud just because I won the faculty elections twice,” he said.

“This won’t work. Colleagues of mine are bent on tarnishing my reputation just to destroy me.

“The question is where are the victims of the sexual harassment?” he added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.