Monday, August 21, 2023 – A young Kenyan man is nursing heartbreak after his girlfriend cancelled an important date that they had set to visit his parent’s home on Friday.

He had already informed his parents that he was going to introduce her to them on Friday.

They had already cooked for them but she cancelled the planned visit, claiming that she had been called for an urgent job in Mombasa.

She has been ignoring his calls since Friday.

He shared her photos on a popular Telegram channel, wanting to know if she is dating another man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.