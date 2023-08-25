Friday, August 25, 2023 – Two young Kenyan ladies were left stranded in Athi River along Mombasa Road after they had a disagreement with the man who took them there and did not have money to go home.

They recorded a video of themselves walking in the dark along the road, asking for help from anyone who could see their TikTok post.

The video was posted by Carlton Kitheka on Twitter.

Kitheka said he came across the ladies’ post on TikTok and decided to repost it on his account to raise awareness.

He said he did not know them personally, but he felt sorry for them and wanted to do something.

It is unclear what led to the fallout between them and the man who took them to Athi River.

Here is the video which has since gone viral and some of the reactions.

