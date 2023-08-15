Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – U.S. entrepreneur and 2024 US Presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy rapped to an Eminem song during a campaign event on Saturday, August 12 at Iowa.

Ramaswamy, a 38 year-old biotech millionaire can be seen greeting people from on-stage at the Ioaw state rally, before suddenly bursting out into a verse in front of the cheering crowd.

He revealed that the Eminem song was his favorite to walk out to at campaign events because it was “young and scrappy.”

Ramaswamy has previously revealed that he used to rap about Libertarian politics as an undergraduate at Harvard.

“I saw myself, honestly, making it big through American capitalism, and that’s why the Eminem story spoke to me,” Ramaswamy told Politico earlier this year.

The long shot candidate has recently had a surprising surge in the polls that has seen him challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place behind frontrunner former US President Donald Trump.

Polls show that Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, is generally favored by younger Republicans, who he has focused much of his outreach on.

Watch the rap below

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy breaks out into live rap performance at Iowa State Fair, gets zero reaction from crowd. 🦗🦗🦗🦗 (Video: C-SPAN) pic.twitter.com/kccuJv6zWj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 12, 2023