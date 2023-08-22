Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A clergyman is currently trending on social media over the ‘miracle’ he performed on a lady that has suffered a severe headache for the past five years.

In the trending video, the ailing woman knelt before the clergyman for prayers.

As he was praying, the clergyman laid his hand on her and began to dig into her braided hair and pulled out something that looked like a bone, claiming the object has been the cause of the hedache.

Many people however do not believe he performed a miracle.

Watch the video below