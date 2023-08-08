Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Renowned South African social media influencer and Youtuber Cyan Boujee is the subject of discussion on social media after her sex tape leaked online.

In the trending video, the curvy influencer, who also doubles as a club hostess, is seen squirting like a fountain as she engages in marathon sex with a seemingly energetic man.

So skilled is the man when it comes to bedroom matters that he left the pretty social media personality “speaking in tongues”.

She will live to remember the steamy session that they had.

Watch the leaked video through this LINK >>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.