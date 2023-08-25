Friday, August 25, 2023 – A prominent businessman was gunned down outside a popular coffee shop in Rustenburg, South Africa on Wednesday morning, August 23, 2023.North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists.

“Police are on a scene currently in Rustenburg where a man was shot. The case has not been opened yet and his name cannot be released yet; he must still be identified,” he said.

In closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) circulated on social media platforms, two gunmen, one wearing a white hat, approached the businessman while he went through his cellphone.

The gunman approaching on the left fired three bullets at close range, hitting him in the head.

As he fell, the gunman on his right hand fired one more bullet before they fled.

They left him lying in a pool of blood, his cellphone lying next to him, and his spectacles a few centimetres from his head.