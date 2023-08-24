Thursday, August 24, 2023– Kelvin Muguku, a GSU officer, has taken to Facebook to beg his wife Diana Cheptoo for forgiveness.

The seemingly depressed officer claims that he has tried to salvage his marriage by all means, prompting him to use social media to try and reach out to his wife after she cut communication.

Muguku shared an emotional video pleading with his wife to come back home and alleged that some people are misleading her.

He claims that people who don’t want to see their marriage prosper are gaslighting his wife, even as he desperately tries to reconcile with her.

He is now threatening to end his own life.

Watch the emotional video.

