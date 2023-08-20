Sunday, August 20, 2023 – A land grabber stormed a multi-million home in Lavington, Nairobi while in the company of rogue DCI officers and fenced part of the land.

According to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai, the powerful land grabber had hired the DCI officers.

The officers were filmed arresting an elderly man who owns the multi-million residence in the posh neighborhood.

He has lived on the property for decades.

Alai claims the land grabber had hired the DCI officers to arrest the 74-year-old man.

The elderly man looked frightened as the officers arrested him as his children watched helplessly.

He was kept in the cells at Muthaiga until midnight to give the land grabber ample time to fence the land he wanted to grab.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

