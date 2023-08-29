Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A lady went berserk and started causing chaos after having a dispute with her boyfriend.

She ranted like a mad woman and broke her boyfriend’s TV while lecturing him like a toddler.

The man desperately tried to calm her down but his efforts did not yield fruits.

Social media users have advised the man to walk out of the toxic relationship before it is too late.

They noted that the lady is a narcissist and is likely to lead him to his early grave.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.