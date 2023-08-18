Friday, August 18, 2023 – A South African pastor has sparked reactions after he was filmed pulling crazy stunts during a church service that was broadcasted live on TV.

He picked up his phone, dialed a number, and started claiming that he was speaking to God.

He could be heard in the video asking God what message He wants him to deliver to a woman who had gone to seek divine intervention.

“Is this heaven? I have a woman here.

“What do you have to say about her?” the pastor inquired.

He continued speaking on the phone as his congregants erupted in joy.

They believed that he was indeed speaking to God on the phone.

The video comes at a time when rogue pastors have commercialized religion in Africa.

Churches have been turned into lucrative businesses by rogue preachers who take advantage of their followers.

In Kenya, the Government has already taken steps to regulate churches by deregistering some controversial churches, including New Life Prayer Centre owned by Malindi-based pastor Ezekiel Odero.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.