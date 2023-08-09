Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A self-proclaimed South African prophet has sparked reactions after he shared a video on Tiktok allegedly performing miracles with his “anointed hands’’.

In the fast-trending video, members of his congregation are seen falling after he moves his alleged “anointed hands’’ which he claims to have special powers.

He was reportedly “transferring’’ the spirit of God to his congregation by moving his hands.

“The move of the spirit of God almighty,” the video was captioned.

The video has sparked reactions among netizens, with most people accusing the youthful preacher of stage-managing the miracles.

