Friday, August 4, 2023 – A self-proclaimed pastor from Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums is in custody after he caused grievous bodily harm to a 61-year-old woman who had been taken to him for deliverance.

The said man of the cloth, identified as Daniel Muriithi, is alleged to have been inserting his arms and hands into the woman’s private parts and extracting some of her internal organs, a process that led to a huge loss of blood.

The woman who hails from Kisii County was reportedly taken to the self-declared pastor for healing by her children after being in pain for a long period of time.

The incident was reported to the area chief after one of the village elders, Dominic Ndungu, heard vicious cries coming from the rogue preacher’s house.

Ndungu explained that he went into the house and found the pastor naked, as the woman lay unconscious on the bed.

A bucket full of blood and human flesh was also found in the pastor’s house.

Watch the shocking video.

