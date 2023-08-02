Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has termed Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga as a conman who put his stomach first before other Kenyans.

Reacting to the looming talks between Azimio One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Miguna said the talks are not about Kenyans but it was about Raila and the formation of the Office of the Opposition leader.

The talks which will be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, will not address the issue of the high cost of living and Raila Odinga seems to have accepted that.

The talks will discuss the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), implementation of 2/3 gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund(CDF), establishment and entrenchment of Office of the Opposition Leader and embedment of the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Miguna said Raila Odinga is content with the talks since he will be the occupant of the office of the opposition leader once formed.

“Didn’t these cowards threaten to boycott until @KIMANIICHUNGWAH changed the list of issues?

“Well, the list remains the same but the hypocritical cowards have rushed to name their “team” lest the offer be withdrawn.

“Conman @RailaOdingawants an office behind Osoro’s,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

