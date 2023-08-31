Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Wagner warlord, Yevgeny Prigozhin has been seen in new footage ‘dismissing reports of his elimination, and insisting that ‘everything is fine.’

It comes after a series of claims that the Wagner boss may have cheated death by putting a body double on his doomed business jet which crashed in Russia on 23 August.

Many believe he was assassinated by Vladimir Putin in revenge for the coup he led in June against the dictator’s regime.

In the footage, Prigozhin, 62, is seen wearing military fatigues in a car and says: ‘For those discussing whether or not I am alive.

‘How am I doing? It’s the weekend, the second half of August [20]23. I am in Africa,’ he says, speaking to camera. ‘So fans of discussing my elimination, intimate life, earnings, or whatever, as a matter of fact, everything is fine.’

The video was posted by Grey Zone, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner.

An earlier post by the channel showing his grave was captioned: ‘He once said that the dead speak louder than the living. He proved it!’

Grey Zone did not say when the footage was filmed.

The warlord is known to have been in Africa, where Wagner has interests and military operations before returning to Moscow ahead of the air crash last week.

Pro-war Military Informant channel suspects the video was recorded on the weekend of 19-20 August, when he was in Africa days before Russia said he and nine others were killed when his business jet came down near Moscow.