Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Two more suspects are in police custody in connection with the ongoing operation targeting drug traffickers in the country.

The two, a Nigerian national Michael Adeyemi Adedji, and a Kenyan Selina Ndinda Ndonyo were arrested at Umoja Innercore in Nairobi, by Anti Narcotics detectives following intelligence leads.

A search in their house resulted in the recovery of four African-made handbags with false sides each containing a package of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

Further search led to the recovery of a separate red bag containing three packages of a similar substance.

All the substances were seized, weighed, and found to be approximately 2,100 grams.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been placed in custody pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.