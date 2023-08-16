Thursday, August 16, 2023 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the immediate arrest of Uasin Gishu County Senator Jackson Mandago and three others over Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme scam.

Mandago and the three are being accused of embezzling over Sh 800 million that was collected in the Programme.

“There is a warrant of arrest in court.

“Either he presents himself at the DCI or we arrest him.

“There is nothing else we can say on the matter,” Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed stated.

This comes after the DCI and the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) grilled Senator Mandago over his role in the saga that left parents and students crying for justice.

However, Mandago has said he is ready to be arrested, adding that he has heard reports that the DCI officers have been on his trail.

The Senator will be arrested together with Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono, and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei.

The Kenyan DAILY POST