Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A middle-aged lady is being pursued by the police after she tortured a 75-year-old granny and stole from her before fleeing.

The suspect, Joy Williams, had been hired to take care of the elderly woman.

On Sunday 6th August, she tied the granny and tortured her.

She then locked her in a room after transferring money from her bank account.

The ruthless lady fled after committing the heinous act and deactivated her phone.

Her photo was circulated on social media as police try to pursue her.

