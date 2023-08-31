Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Disgruntled Kitale residents have accused ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo of taking them for a ride, barely two weeks after launching Free Public Wi-Fi Hotspot at Kitale Bus Stage.

Apparently, the Wi-Fi is not working.

A video shared on social media showed a disgruntled resident ranting after he tried to connect the Wi-Fi to his phone but it did not work.

He asked his colleagues whether the Wi-Fi was working on their phones and they also confirmed that it was not working.

“Hii kitu haifanyi. Hawa watu walitusoma. Nimejaribu na haifanyi,” the resident said.

Owalo launched three Free Public Wi-Fi Hotspots at Sikhendu Market, Kiminini Market, and Kitale Bus Stage, all in Trans Nzoia County.

He said the public Wi-Fi spots are part of the Kenya Kwanza government’s digitalization plan, to help the youth engage in e-commerce.

“The public Wi-Fi is part of the Kenya Kwanza Government’s Digitalization Plan, emanating from President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), to enable the youth and market traders at the bottom of the economic pyramid to access the Internet and engage in e-Commerce,” said the CS during the launch.

However, it seems that it was just a PR exercise.

Watch the video.

