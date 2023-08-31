Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has explained why there is a rise of military coups in Africa, particularly in Western Africa.

Commenting on social media after Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba was put under house arrest by the military on Wednesday, Chebukati said military coups erode and disrupt the democratic gains.

The Gabon military coup happened hours after President Ali Bongo won his re-election.

Bongo has ruled Gabon for 14 years.

While the officers made their televised statement announcing the cancellation of the vote results, one of the officers said “all the institutions of the republic” had been dissolved.

Chebukati, in his analysis, said in most elections in Africa, observers are excluded and this is one of the reasons why there is an avalanche of military coups in this ‘Dark Continent’ because these elections lack transparency and accountability.

“The avalanche of election-related military coups in Africa disrupts democratic gains.

“In most of these elections, Observers were excluded from the electoral process.

“Election Observers are necessary as they contribute towards transparency & accountability of an election outcome,” Chebukati stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST