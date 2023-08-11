Friday, August 11, 2023 – Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani has advised a 27-year-old man who lost property and cash worth Sh 76,000 to a woman he had invited to his house in Githurai 44 to marry and avoid older women.

“Wachana na wamama,” Okwani told the victim Jackson Imbwaka, after he withdrew theft charges against 36-year-old Millicent Wanjiru.

She further reminded Jackson that his parents are expecting grandchildren from him.

Imbwaka received Sh70, 000 from a relative of Wanjiru in court before he withdrew the charges against the suspect, who has been in remand at the Langata Women’s Prison since February 13, 2023, when she was charged.

Imbwaka denied he was having an affair with Wanjiru prior to the incident that led to the theft charges before the court.

Wanjiru is his former colleague, who he had worked with at a Community-Based Organization in Kasarani until 2020.

Wanjiru is suspected to have spiked Imbwaka’s drink with a stupefying substance before stealing from him after he invited her to his house.

Wajiru was accused of stealing electronics, household items, an ATM card, and shopping worth Sh5000, all valued at Sh76,000 from Imbwaka on January 18, 2023.

He reported the matter to the police and the DCI traced the suspect to her house in Kahawa West where she was arrested and some of the stolen items recovered.

