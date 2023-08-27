Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Biotech businessman, Vivek Ramaswamy was a breakout star of the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

A Daily Mail poll showed that Ramaswamy who went toe-to-toe with his fellow conservative candidates onstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, emerged victorious with a 28 percent approval rating.

Ron DeSantis slid into the second spot with 27 percent approval. while former Vice President Mike Pence came third with 13 percent. The other candidates; Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson, and James Johnson all polled in the single digits.

Trump was nowhere to be found because he’s, by far, the Republican frontrunner. He instead chose to do an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the two-hour debate, Vivek was thrust into the spotlight during several heated exchanges with his rivals, especially Christie, who called him “ChatGPT.”

Vivek was also the only candidate to raise his hand when asked if anyone would not support an increase in funding for the war in Ukraine.

When the conversation turned to climate change, Vivek labeled it a hoax, prompting boos from the crowd.

He was also quick to raise his hand when asked whether the candidates would support Trump if he were convicted in any of his four criminal cases.