Saturday, August 12, 2023 – St Francis Rang’ala Girls High School had a cultural and talent day where the students showcased their different talents.

A curvy student, who is an aspiring model, stole the show after she took to the runway while dressed in a figure-hugging dress.

The beautiful girl flaunted her voluptuous body, leaving other students stunned.

The video has sparked reactions after it was shared on Facebook.

A section of netizens praised her beauty and encouraged her to become a professional model.

Men who shamelessly salivated on the beautiful girl were warned that they risk being imprisoned for 30 years.

Watch the video and reactions.

