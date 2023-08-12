Saturday, August 12, 2023 – St Francis Rang’ala Girls High School had a cultural and talent day where the students showcased their different talents.
A curvy student, who is an aspiring model, stole the show after she took to the runway while dressed in a figure-hugging dress.
The beautiful girl flaunted her voluptuous body, leaving other students stunned.
The video has sparked reactions after it was shared on Facebook.
A section of netizens praised her beauty and encouraged her to become a professional model.
Men who shamelessly salivated on the beautiful girl were warned that they risk being imprisoned for 30 years.
Watch the video and reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>