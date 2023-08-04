Friday, August 4, 2023 – A lady shamelessly went live on Tiktok and started begging Tiktok users to buy nude videos and marketed other erotic services that she offers to sex-starved men.

The half-naked lady put it clear that she is not mentally challenged as some people claimed, adding that she is just trying to put food on the table.

She was selling nude videos for as low as 100 bob.

‘’Video ni mia. Tuma pesa kwa hii number,’’ she was heard pleading as she gave out her phone number.

This comes even as the government plans to regulate explicit content on Tiktok.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo expressed concern about a trend by Tiktok users going live during the wee hours of the night – 11 pm to 3 am – to share explicit content.

“We will review the law guidelines to protect social media users,’’ he said.

Watch the video.

