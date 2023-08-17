Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Roots Party Leader Professor George Wajackoyah has warned President William Ruto not to welcome former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser Mutahi Ngunyi into State House, following his defection from Raila Odinga’s Azimio, saying he is dangerous.

Speaking in Emali, Makueni County, Wajackoyah firmly stated that Mutahi Ngunyi should not receive a warm reception at the State House under the presidency of William Ruto.

His remarks were delivered during the funeral of Brian Malika Mwendwa, who tragically lost his life during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government.

Professor Wajackoyah voiced his concerns about certain individuals from the previous government’s State House Communications team attempting to infiltrate the current administration.

He lamented the fact that individuals who once held close positions to President Kenyatta would now turn against him, tarnishing his reputation as a means to gain access to political power.

“People who held roles such as Personal Assistants to Uhuru Kenyatta, individuals who served as communication directors for Uhuru Kenyatta, and those who drew a monthly salary of Sh12 million for ten years have betrayed him,” remarked Professor Wajackoyah.

He advised that Mutahi Ngunyi should not be granted entry by Ruto, proposing instead that he meets with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“I want Ruto to understand that Mutahi Ngunyi should not be welcomed.

“Let him go and sit in Gachagua’s office,” he stated.

In recent revelations, Ngunyi disclosed that Mr. Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, leveraging the Handshake partnership, devised strategies to diminish Ruto’s campaign and decrease his popularity.

One of these tactics, as detailed by Ngunyi, involved financing the presidential candidacy of Professor Wajackoyah.

In response, the Roots Party refuted Ngunyi’s allegations through a statement, asserting that he was exploiting the party for his personal gain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.