Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Kiambu businesswoman, Pauline Waithera, popularly known as mama mboga, was filmed protesting after she was blocked from meeting President William Ruto during his recent Kiambu visit.

The elderly woman confronted police officers and wondered why she was being blocked from meeting the President despite campaigning for him.

“I am the one who campaigned for Ruto and helped him become President.

“Why are you preventing me from meeting him?” she posed.

Police officers ignored her pleas as she continued ranting.

Watch the video.

