Friday, August 25, 2023 – American rapper, Polo G, was marched out of his home and placed in handcuffs on Wednesday morning, August 23.

The 24-year-old performer was first pictured walking out of his LA-area mansion with his hands up in photos obtained by TMZ before he was seen being handcuffed by an officer next to a police vehicle.

According to law enforcement sources, police were searching the house as part of the investigation into a robbery, but a rep for Polo G claimed that he was not the focus of the investigation.

Bradford Cohen, an attorney for the rapper, told TMZ that his client was ‘being held to under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home.

However, he said that Polo G ‘is not and never was a convicted felon.’

‘Any precious charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained.”

Later in the morning, a law enforcement source told TMZ that the warrant was obtained in relation to Polo G’s brother Taurean (known as Trench Baby).The source said police were detaining Polo G as they attempted to determine if he had been harboring a fugitive.

Law enforcement sources said it was obtained in relation to a robbery.

Four suspects were reportedly taken into custody, though it’s unclear if they were Polo and the three other handcuffed people seen handcuffed in the raid.

However, they have reportedly not yet been booked.

Polo G is no stranger to run-ins with the law. He was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in 2021, which his mother, Stacia Mac, claimed was the result of racial profiling.

In June of that year, taken into custody after he and his entourage left an album release party and subsequently got into a confrontation with a police officer who had stopped their vehicle.

According to TMZ, the performer was booked and charged with several offenses, including battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence, among others, and his bail was set at $15,000.Law enforcement sources claimed the alleged victim was assaulted with Polo G’s elbows and suffered multiple facial lacerations.