Sunday, August 27, 2023 – American rapper, Polo G and his brother Trench Baby have each been charged in connection with the recent police raid at his Southern California home.

According to a TMZ report on Thursday, August 24, Polo got booked for gun possession while his brother has been hit with a robbery charge. The LAPD told the outlet that the raid was in response to a report from August 15, which alleged Trench Baby robbed a man in Granada Hills during a music video shoot.

Per the report, Trench Baby drew a handgun with an extended magazine on the alleged victim when he arrived, demanding he empty his pockets and wire money to him into another account. The pair apparently had a previous working relationship.

The rapper was booked for illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle that was allegedly used in the robbery and cops say numerous firearms were recovered during the raid.

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained footage of the Chicago rapper’s home in Los Angeles with police vehicles parked outside. Law enforcement entered his house and led several people away in handcuffs.

The rapper’s lawyer issued a statement clarifying what went down shortly afterward, saying that the whole melee was simply to “verify” his client isn’t a convicted felon.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” Bradford Cohen told XXL. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

He continued: “I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Shortly after being detained for the police raid, Polo G was rearrested – then released on an outstanding warrant for a kidnapping.

Sources close to the case told TMZ that he’d been released from Burbank Jail at about 4:30 a.m. local time, and had to post a $100,000 bond in order to be released.

“Burbank Police tell us Polo and TB had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery, stemming from a report filed last April,” reported the outlet.

“Officers waited for the pair to be released from LAPD custody, and then nabbed them for the warrant around 10:30 PM on Wednesday.”