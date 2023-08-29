Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – The US House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy has revealed that an impeachment inquiry into US president Joe Biden is a “natural step forward” following Republican probes into the business dealings of the president and his family.

Republicans have alleged in their probes that Biden family members received payments from foreign companies and that the Justice Department, according to IRS whistleblowers, has treated the Biden family “differently” in its investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden, McCarthy said.

In June, the party decided to forgo an immediate vote on an impeachment resolution led by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., by sending it to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees amid escalating internal GOP tensions.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy, (R-California) was asked whether he plans to launch an impeachment inquiry when Congress returns next month.

“So, if you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said.

He added that an impeachment inquiry “provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”

White House spokesperson Ian Sams dismissed McCarthy’s remarks as a “crazy exercise” in a tweet Sunday night.

“‘A natural step forward’ based on what?” Sams tweeted.

“This crazy exercise is rooted not in facts & truth but partisan shamelessness,” he added.

McCarthy’s remarks suggest that the House, which Republicans lead, is moving closer toward an impeachment inquiry.

Last week, he said the House could move forward with an impeachment inquiry if the administration doesn’t provide documents Republicans say they want to review.

“The thing that holds up whether we’ll do an impeachment inquiry: Provide us the documents we’re asking,” he said in a Fox Business interview.

“The whole determination here is how the Biden handles this”.

“If they provide us the documents, there wouldn’t be a need for an impeachment inquiry,” he added.

“But if they withhold the documents and fight like they have now to not provide to the American public what they deserve to know, we will move forward with an impeachment inquiry when we come back into session.”

McCarthy said Republicans are seeking bank and credit card statements, but he didn’t specify from which members of the Biden family.

Separate from the GOP-led investigations, federal authorities are also investigating Hunter Biden over tax and gun charges. U.S. Attorney David Weiss this month was appointed special counsel in the ongoing probe of the president’s son after a plea deal was rejected by the judge amid confusion about a separate gun charge.