Monday, August 21, 2023 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has seconded US Ambassador Meg Whitman, saying the 2022 election was free and fair and that President William Ruto beat Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

He noted that Raila Odinga lost the 2022 presidential vote due to lack of apt organization on his side.

Ngunyi, who had advanced Raila’s bid, dismissed the claims that Ruto was rigged in.

He referenced Raila’s recent offensive on US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, who during the recently concluded Devolution Conference stated that Kenya’s election last year was flawless, free, and fair.

According to Ngunyi, Raila’s attack on Whitman was unwarranted, saying that he (Raila) ought to blame himself over his failed fifth bid at the country’s top seat.

While responding to Whitman for giving the election the clean bill of health despite the supposed electoral malpractices he had raised, Raila asked her to “shut her mouth”.

That formed the basis for Ngunyi’s attack on Raila.

“Dear Babaman (Raila): Did you order Meg Whitman to shut up because she is a woman or because she spoke the truth? Or is it both?

“If Ruto rigged the 2022 election, the truth is not in the server.

“The truth is that you were disorganized. Period,” said Ngunyi in a tweet.

This would be his first offensive on Raila days after he declared to have shifted allegiance to Ruto.

Ngunyi is on record advancing Raila’s campaign last year, dismissing Ruto’s chances of succeeding retired president Uhuru Kenyatta.

While announcing his defection to the president’s fold, the ‘tyranny of numbers’ theorist took credit for the ‘hustler nation’ mantra on which Ruto rode to power.

