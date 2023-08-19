Saturday, August 19, 2023 – US Ambassador Meg Whitman will regret ever irking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after Raila initiated the process of having her recalled for meddling in Kenyan internal affairs.

Raila, through Azimio leaders, sought the help of Delaware Senator Chris Coon, who is a personal friend of President Joe Biden, in their drastic action to kick out US Ambassador for claiming that the 2022 presidential election was free and fair.

Speaking at a funeral in Kisii yesterday, former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the opposition’s intention was to meet with Delaware Senator Chris Coons who was present in the country at the time.

The purpose of this meeting, Wamalwa stated was to communicate their dissatisfaction with Whitman’s conduct.

The DAP-Kenya party leader also claimed the Opposition wants to request Senator Coons to convey this sentiment to US President Joe Biden.

Wamalwa reiterated Raila’s position on the matter, affirming that all diplomats should be neutral, maintaining that Ambassador Whitman has demonstrated unusual dalliance with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Azimio is banking on using Coon’s close ties with Raila to have their concerns addressed.

Notably, Coons is also a member of Biden’s Democratic party.

Both Biden and Coons have served as the Senator for Delaware.

“We know that the Senator is in Town and he is also Biden’s senator.

“If it was our wish, we would have sent him back with Meg but we are sending him with the message that we are not happy with the ambassador,” Wamalwa stated.

The former Defence CS argued that Whitman’s sentiments risk causing more political friction and jeopardizing the ongoing bipartisan talks between President Ruto and Raila.

Raila met Coons a day after the American legislator met President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

