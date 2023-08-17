Thursday, August 17, 2023 – US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman has asked President William Ruto to develop a consistent, transparent, and fairly administered tax policy in order to attract and retain foreign investments.

Speaking during the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Whitman noted that the establishment of such a policy will attract foreign investors from the United States, leading to economic growth.

She emphasised that the pivotal aspect lies not in achieving the lowest tax rates on the continent, but rather to be consistent in order to foster confidence among Kenyans and potential investors.

“All of you know that more needs to be done but that is why the Finance Bill had many changes that will make Kenyan tax policies more consistent and therefore more bankable by foreign direct investments,” Whitman remarked.

The envoy revealed that Kenya is in the process of negotiating a trade agreement with the US, which is set to be finalised by the end of this year.

Whitman is optimistic that once formulated, the agreement will be a model for African countries and the rest of the world.

Moreover, the diplomat shared with the attendees of the 8th Devolution Conference that most US businessmen are attracted to Kenya by the quality of Kenyan talent.

“Every firm that I have spoken to says the Kenyan workforce is the best in the world,” the US Ambassador noted.

In a personal recollection, Ambassador Whitman said that when she was President and CEO of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise, she only considered doing business with Africa about 1% of the time.

To ensure Kenya receives more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Whitman asked the President and Governors to roll up their sleeves and make Kenya one of the best-performing countries in Africa.

Ambassador Whitman emphasised that in order for Kenya to achieve its full developmental potential, it is imperative for the Head of State to address the issue of corruption within the country.

She noted that corruption not only hinders economic growth and job creation but also undermines equitable participation in a nation’s prosperity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.