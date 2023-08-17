Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago is a free man even after scamming poor parents in the Finland and Canada scholarship scandals.

This is after the Nakuru Law court released him together with two other accused persons on bail.

The court deferred plea-taking for the suspects following reports that a fourth suspect fled the country.

The trio has been released on Ksh2 million bond or an alternative Ksh500,000 cash bail.

The judge has directed that the date for plea-taking will be set in 2 hours and instructed the prosecution to separate the matter so that the first accused who is still at large be charged separately.

“The fact that the ruling is yet to be taken should not be a bar to bail,” Senior Principal Magistrate Alloys Ndege asserted.

Mandago and his co-accused are facing charges of defrauding parents of over a billion shillings that were collected on the promise of sponsoring students to study in Finland and Canada.

Senior Principal Magistrate Alloys Ndege requested any aggrieved party to make an appeal on the ruling instead of getting into a battle of words in court.

President William Ruto yesterday told Mandago and his accomplices to carry their own cross.

He asked them to return the money they stole from parents or face the music.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.