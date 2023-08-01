Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto’s allies after it emerged that they looted the Sh8 million raised for the Londiani Crash victims.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fred Kirui has lifted the lid on what could turn out to be one of the most inhumane scandals in recent times.

In a fundraiser held for the victims on July 4 which was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Sh13.7 million was raised.

The money was to be distributed to 53 families who lost their loved ones and 12 who survived but sustained injuries.

However, Kurui claims that the money could have been misappropriated.

The Kericho deputy governor, who has fallen out with his boss Eric Mutai, now wants authorities to investigate the county government officials over the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

According to Kirui, out of the money that was raised on July 4 at the Londiani stadium, only Sh5.7 million reached the victims’ families.

Documents reveal that families that lost their loved ones were handed Sh90,000 while those who sustained injuries received Sh60,000.

Further, the documents indicate that Sh3.5 million was paid to Kericho County Referral Hospital and Londiani sub-county hospital.

This is despite Kericho Governor Eric Mutai saying on July 4 that the county will waive the hospital bills for the victims.

The documents further indicate that Sh2.9 million was paid to a tent company and another Sh411,000 to another company for the provision of tents in a Kericho hotel.

Sh100,000 was paid for lunch of 100 people.

The Deputy Governor also revealed that the County Public Service management pocketed Sh423,000 for transport, refreshments, and printing.

In the document, the County Commissioner was given Sh300,000 for fuel, lunch, and allowances for his team.

A further Sh300,000 was used for the replacement of three motorbikes that were damaged during the accident.

As per the documents, only Sh112, 946 has remained from the Sh13.7m raised.

The DG said each family that was affected by the crash was to receive Sh215,000 and that the money collected should have all been used to comfort those affected by the crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST