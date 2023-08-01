Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – A rogue conductor working with Super Metro Sacco is on the spot after he was filmed assaulting a passenger.

According to reports, a confrontation between the passenger and the conductor ensued after he demanded to be given his change.

The conductor physically assaulted the victim during the confrontation, leaving him with injuries.

His clothes were soaked in blood.

Drivers and conductors employed by Super Metro are known to be kind and disciplined on the roads but lately, some of them have gone rogue.

Netizens have urged law enforcers to swing into action and arrest the rogue conductor captured in the video which was widely shared on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.