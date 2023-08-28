Monday, August 28, 2023 – Well well… NEVER doubt your instincts. Something always told me to keep off LINET.

I am not surprised at all that she has been doing this. Tamaa nayo ni mbaya sana.

Follow-Up Report on the Drugging Case: As previously reported by INT/FIT, Service Member 96780 Cpl Linet Ngatho Wambui of CBT BDE, a Signaller at Thika Barracks Signal Troop, was suspected of drugging club a reveled.

On July 15th, a civilian male by the name of Mr. Peter Kiiru Kamau, ID No. 250***33, a resident of Juja, alleges that he met the aforementioned Service Member at Acacia Resort Club in Kimbo, Ruiru.

She introduced herself as Miss Jane Wairimu.

The two were having drinks when Mr. Kamau’s phone ran out of battery.

He requested the waiter to charge the phone for him, and the waiter used Miss Wairimu’s charger.

The phone charged for a while. Mr. Kamau then went to the cloakroom, and upon returning, he continued drinking with Miss Jane Wairimu.

Suddenly, he started feeling unconscious. Miss Wairimu asked him to give her all of his PINs, including his M-Pesa PIN number, and he complied.

On July 18th, in the morning hours, Mr. Kamau regained consciousness and found himself at Kahawa Sukari, near Naivas Supermarket.

He discovered that his Samsung Galaxy A04, worth approximately twenty-seven thousand Kenyan shillings, and eighteen thousand Kenyan shillings in cash were missing.

Additionally, Ksh 137,677 was withdrawn from his Bank of Africa account through mobile banking, using the phone number 0720829972 registered under the name Ezekiel Nyamango Ogembo, ID No. 30225015.

The case was reported at Kahawa Sukari police station. According to records at Kahawa Sukari police station, SPTE Wambui has similar cases dating back to 2022.

Assessment: Based on the information provided above, it is highly likely that SPTE Wambui has been drugging club revelers, particularly men, with the intention of robbing them of their money and other valuables.

SPTE Wambui, along with other unidentified ladies, is part of the group known as the “Mchele ladies” who have been drugging club revelers, including KDF personnel in our Area of Responsibility.

It is highly likely that she utilizes her companions to drug KDF personnel and subsequently rob them.

Some KDF personnel have been robbed of money and personal belongings in clubs, although their Service ID cards were found intact with them.

It is also possible that SPTE Wambui has male accomplices involved in her drugging activities.

By Simon Mwangi Muthiora

The Kenyan DAILY POST.