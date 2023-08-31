Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has urged President William Ruto to stop talking too much and issuing threats to sugar cartels in the country and instead name them in public.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Aukot said Ruto now needs to unmask the faces behind the sugar crisis and provide Kenyans with the truth.

“We’ve talked about cartels for the longest time, especially by a government that has all the resources to be able to expose these cartels. They are not ghosts. They are not an abstract reality,” he said.

“Cartels are there, this is not new to us but all we are asking is deconstruct it, reduce it to facts and issues. Unmask them for us.”

He went on to add that President Ruto should be a man of action and cease the political talks, which always amount to nothing since he is not a novice in running government.

Aukot also poked holes in why the president is only focusing on the sugar sector, yet there are other sectors known to be dominated by cartels that also need to be streamlined.

“We have to be skeptical about what the government wants to do we have to be skeptical when the president chooses to speak about Mumias and doesn’t want to speak about the cartels in his own county of Uasin Gishu,” he said.

“This is a man when he presented himself as having a plan of action for this country there was every reason to believe him that he actually knows where the problem in this country is.”

