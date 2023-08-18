Friday, August 18, 2023 – Undercover detectives have arrested two people and recovered a sniper rifle.

The sleuths spotted two suspicious people riding on a motorcycle with its number plates concealed and when they were stopped, the pillion passenger jumped and escaped.

The rider was arrested and during the interrogation, he identified himself as Ronald Juma Anyanyi, a former Kenya Defence Forces soldier.

Upon searching him, the detectives recovered a Mossberg Patriot short gun with a telescopic sight loaded with 7.62mm live ammo concealed in a nylon bag.

The Mossberg Patriot short gun is mostly known for its line of hunting, sport shooting, service, and defense-oriented pump-action.

He later took the detectives to his house in Utawala where another six (6) rounds of 7.62mm, twenty-six (26) rounds of 9mm a Heckler & Koch HK21bipod stand, a pair of handcuffs, military fatigue used by KDF and a military service register identification showing he was dismissed from the service on 22 September 2022.

Also found in the house was a 20-year-old woman identified as Stephanie Mwende who the police believe is the girlfriend of the third suspect who managed to escape during the arrest.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the third suspect, Boniface Aburiri Wakhusama.

According to the police, the trio is believed to be behind a series of serious crimes committed within Embakasi and Kayole.

