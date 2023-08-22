Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga not to dare President William Ruto by reviving his Mungiki criminal gang.

In a stern warning message to Njenga, Gachagua said the government will not allow criminal elements in the country.

He said there were plans to revive the criminal gang lately but the government responded swiftly and contained the situation.

“Kuna kile kikundi haramu kilisumbua sisi wakati wa Michuki.

“Hivi karibuni walijaribu kurudi. Ule kiongozi yao ndo alikua ameshikana na hii watu wa Azimio wakitaka kutumia hii vijana kwa watu kwa maandamano.

“Sisi tuliwaambia hawa vijana wasikubali mtu yeyote kufungua hiyo kikundi,” Gachagua said while addressing a group of boda boda operators in Nyandarua.

Gachagua went on to urge the boda boda operators to shun criminal activities, asking the group to police themselves and ensure those taking part in illegal activity are weeded out.

He said they will remain firm as a government and will not allow Mungiki resurgence not only in Mt Kenya but the whole of the country.

“We can’t allow that. And we want to say this government cannot allow the revival of that criminal gang.

“And their leader should know that. Ata akijificha kwa watu wa Azimio, we will smoke them out. That gang will not be allowed anywhere,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST