Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta financed Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah’s manifesto last year to try and embarrass William Ruto who was then Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate.

Ngunyi, who appeared in an interview on NTV on Saturday, said they wanted to irritate President William Ruto by having the Roots Party manifesto launch happening on the same day as Kenya Kwanza.

“We funded Wajackoyah’s manifesto launch and the way we did it is that we wanted it to be launched on the same day that Ruto was doing his launch and our thinking was Ruto has a choleric temper and we wanted to irritate him,” Ngunyi claimed.

However, Wajackoyah has dismissed Ngunyi’s remarks, terming them baseless and an insult to the Roots Party.

“These remarks are baseless, unfounded, and serve as an insult to our party.

“Roots party is a National party and does not subscribe to tokenism, a field Mutahi Ngunyi holds a Ph.D. in,” Wajackoyah said.

“For a man who survives on intellectual harlotry and peddling false political conjectures, it is least worrying that he will use our party to kneel before Mr.Ruto.

“We are aware of Ngunyi’s frantic pleasing of the president and refuse to be used as an entry narrative in unholy political matrimony,” Wajackoyah added.

