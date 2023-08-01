Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has clarified whether he is going into exile with his family for being harassed by President William Ruto’s regime.

On Monday, a communication was posted on social media containing 16 names of Kenyatta family members accompanied by reports that they were going into exile in Britain.

But in a quick rejoinder, Uhuru claimed he cannot go into exile and is going to Britain for a holiday with his family.

“I have been at peace. I have never had as good family time as I wanted.

“In fact, I want to go on vacation with my children.

“Do not say I have run away. I need rest and they need me.

“I have never been available,” Uhuru said he will land in Britain on August 2nd where he will begin his holiday.

Here is the list of Kenyatta’s family members who will accompany him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.