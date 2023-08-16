Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – UDA Senator has revived the debate on the presidential term limit eight months after President William Ruto emphatically reiterated his stance against extending the 10-year presidential term limit in order to prolong his tenure.

Speaking during the Devolution Conference 2023 happening in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua advocated for the elimination of term limits for both the presidential and gubernatorial positions.

He contends that such a move would empower leaders at these two tiers of government to effectively fulfill their commitments to Kenyans.

Kinyua highlighted that while a five-year term might be appropriate for other leaders, presidents and governors should ideally serve a ten-year term.

“In terms of tangible performance or tangible development from a president and governor, it is a ten-year term,” the Laikipia Senator remarked.

He contended that a five-year term doesn’t provide a president with sufficient time to fully execute the agendas outlined in their manifestos.

He commented that both presidents and governors often find themselves diverting from their core duty of serving the public, compelled to focus on re-election campaigns instead of wholeheartedly dedicating their efforts to the betterment of the electorate.

Nonetheless, the UDA legislator pointed out that for the other elective positions, a five-year term is appropriate since it allows Kenyans to critically evaluate the performance of their leaders.

Kinyua emphasised that the drafters of the constitution didn’t err by stipulating a five-year term for leaders.

However, he advocated for an amendment specifically targeting the presidential and gubernatorial terms.

It now remains to be seen whether President Ruto will distance himself from the conversation once again and how Raila Odinga’s opposition will respond.

